Bandhan Bank Lowers Monthly Average Balance for Standard Savings Account

On the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day, Bandhan Bank reaffirms its commitment to empowering every Indian with accessible banking solutions. In line with the Bank’s vision of inclusive growth and customer-centricity, it is pleased to announce a significant revision in the Monthly Average Balance (MAB) requirement for the Standard Savings Account, with the same features and benefits.

MAB requirement for the Standard Savings Account will be reduced from ₹5,000 to ₹2,000, effective February 1, 2026. However, the product features and benefits for the said account will remain unchanged.

This change is designed to make banking more affordable and convenient for millions of customers across the country, especially those in semi-urban and rural areas. By lowering the balance requirement, Bandhan Bank aims to ensure that every individual can enjoy the benefits of a full-service savings account without financial strain.

Speaking on the occasion, ED & CBO, Rajinder Kumar Babbar said, "Republic Day is a celebration of equality and empowerment. At Bandhan Bank, we believe financial inclusion is a cornerstone of that vision. By reducing the MAB requirement, we are making banking more accessible and helping customers save and grow without barriers."

For more details on Standard Savings Account, please visit www.bandhan.bank.in