Bank Holiday alert: Banks to remain closed from April 13 to 16 depending on specific state's festivals

Bank Holiday alert: Amid festivals and birthdays of great personalities, the banks will remain closed for four days from April 13 to April 16. However, the holidays may alter depending on the specific state's festival. Coming to two Telugu state, the banks will remain closed on Tuesday on Wednesday due to Ugadi festival and BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Apart from Telugu states, banks to be closed in Chennai, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar on April 13

Meanwhile, the Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Ranchi and Shimla on April 15 due to Himachal Day, Bengali New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu, Sarhul. While the banks will remain closed in Guwahati on April 16 amid Bohag Bihu festival.

On the other hand, the banks will have holidays in April 21 and 24 due to Sri Rama Navami and fourth Saturday respectively. There have been continuous holidays from April 10 to April 16 except on Monday.