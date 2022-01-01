Bank Holidays 2022: List of Major Holidays From January to December

The Hans India wishes you and your family a happy and prosperous new year! May it be filled with good health, new hopes, ambitions, and positivity. In India, Bank Holidays are listed by the central government, state government, and Union territories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881. The banks will be closed on the dates listed below.

Banks in India are closed on national holidays, government holidays, and the second and fourth Saturdays. Three national holidays are observed throughout the country, namely, January 26 (Republic Day), August 15 (Independence Day), and October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti). Other religious festival holidays list includes Diwali, Dussehra, Christmas, Eid, Good Friday, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Ganesh Chaturthi, and more.



Month-wise list of all major bank holidays in 2022:

January 2022

January 14, 2022 - Makara Sankranti

January 26, 2022 - Republic Day

February 2022

February 05, 2022 - Vasant Panchami

March 2022

March 01, 2022 - Maha Shivaratri

March 19, 2022 - Holi

April 2022

April 10, 2022 - Ram Navami

April 13, 2022 - Ugadi

April 14, 2022 - Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

April 15, 2022 - Good Friday

May 2022

May 01, 2022 - May Day

May 02, 2022 - Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti

May 03, 2022 - Idul Fitr

May 16, 2022 - Buddha Purnima

June 2022

June 14, 2022 - Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

July 2022

July 10, 2022 - Bakrid / Eid al Adha

August 2022

August 09, 2022 - Muharram

August 12, 2022 - Raksha Bandhan

August 15, 2022 - Independence Day

August 16, 2022 - Parsi New Year

August 19, 2022 - Janmashtami

August 31, 2022 - Ganesh Chaturthi

September 2022

September 25, 2022 - Mahalaya Amavasye

October 2022

October 02, 2022 - Gandhi Jayanti

October 03, 2022 - Maha Ashtami

October 04, 2022 - Maha Navami

October 05, 2022 - Vijaya Dashami

October 09, 2022 - Eid e Milad

October 26, 2022 - Deepavali Holiday

October 27, 2022 - Bhai Dooj

November 2022

November 08, 2022 - Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 2022

December 25, 2022 - Christmas Day

Guidance for Customers

When the state holidays are considered, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact holiday dates. Please note that banks remain closed on every month's second and fourth Saturdays.