Bank Holidays 2022: List of Major Holidays From January to December

The Hans India wishes you and your family a happy and prosperous new year! Here you can check the list of major bank holidays in 2022.

The Hans India wishes you and your family a happy and prosperous new year! May it be filled with good health, new hopes, ambitions, and positivity. In India, Bank Holidays are listed by the central government, state government, and Union territories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881. The banks will be closed on the dates listed below.

Banks in India are closed on national holidays, government holidays, and the second and fourth Saturdays. Three national holidays are observed throughout the country, namely, January 26 (Republic Day), August 15 (Independence Day), and October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti). Other religious festival holidays list includes Diwali, Dussehra, Christmas, Eid, Good Friday, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Ganesh Chaturthi, and more.

Month-wise list of all major bank holidays in 2022:

  • January 2022
  • January 14, 2022 - Makara Sankranti
  • January 26, 2022 - Republic Day
  • February 2022

February 05, 2022 - Vasant Panchami

March 2022

  • March 01, 2022 - Maha Shivaratri
  • March 19, 2022 - Holi

April 2022

  • April 10, 2022 - Ram Navami
  • April 13, 2022 - Ugadi
  • April 14, 2022 - Dr Ambedkar Jayanti
  • April 15, 2022 - Good Friday

May 2022

  • May 01, 2022 - May Day
  • May 02, 2022 - Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti
  • May 03, 2022 - Idul Fitr
  • May 16, 2022 - Buddha Purnima

June 2022

June 14, 2022 - Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

July 2022

July 10, 2022 - Bakrid / Eid al Adha

August 2022

  • August 09, 2022 - Muharram
  • August 12, 2022 - Raksha Bandhan
  • August 15, 2022 - Independence Day
  • August 16, 2022 - Parsi New Year
  • August 19, 2022 - Janmashtami
  • August 31, 2022 - Ganesh Chaturthi

September 2022

September 25, 2022 - Mahalaya Amavasye

October 2022

  • October 02, 2022 - Gandhi Jayanti
  • October 03, 2022 - Maha Ashtami
  • October 04, 2022 - Maha Navami
  • October 05, 2022 - Vijaya Dashami
  • October 09, 2022 - Eid e Milad
  • October 26, 2022 - Deepavali Holiday
  • October 27, 2022 - Bhai Dooj

November 2022

November 08, 2022 - Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 2022

December 25, 2022 - Christmas Day

Guidance for Customers

When the state holidays are considered, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact holiday dates. Please note that banks remain closed on every month's second and fourth Saturdays.

