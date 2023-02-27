Bank Holidays in March 2023: Banks in Telangana will be closed for 9 days

Bank holidays are planned by the Reserve Bank of India and differ with each state. There are three occasions in March – Holi, Ugadi and Shri Ram Navami. Most of the state's banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays.



In March 2023, all the banks will remain closed for 9 days, i.e. the holiday list includes four Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, Holi, Ugadi and Shri Ram Navami. Banks observe only gazetted holidays all across the country.

March 2023

• March 5 – Sunday

– Sunday • March 7 – Holi

– Holi • March 11 – Second Saturday

– Second Saturday • March 12 – Sunday

– Sunday • March 19 – Sunday

– Sunday • March 22 – Ugadi

– Ugadi • March 25 – Fourth Saturday

– Fourth Saturday • March 26 – Sunday

– Sunday • March 30 – Shri Ram Navami

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Three types of holidays are mentioned in the RBI list – Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.