Bank Holidays in November 2022: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 7 days



Bank holidays are planned by the Reserve Bank of India and differ with each state. Most of the state's banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays. There are not many festivals or occasions in November.

In November 2022, all the banks will remain closed for seven days, i.e the holiday list includes Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima, four Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays all across the country.

November 2022

• November 6 – Sunday

• November 8 – Tuesday - Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima

• November 12 – Saturday – Second Saturday

• November 13 – Sunday

• November 20 – Sunday

• November 26 – Saturday – Fourth Saturday

• November 27 – Sunday

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.

Regarding state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

There are three types of holidays mentioned in the RBI list – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement holidays, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will also be available during these holidays.