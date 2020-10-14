Bank of Baroda felicitates organic farmer

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda felicitated Padma Shri Awardee Chintala Venkat Reddy, an innovative farmer, at his residence in the city on the occasion of Baroda Kisan Pakhwada-2020 which was fortnight campaign launched October 1, 2020.

The campaign will be end on October 15, 2020. Venkat Reddy is an innovative organic farmer known for his soil and nutrient management techniques in farming. He holds the distinction of being the first independent farmer in India to receive an international patent for his technique in soil swapping and soil fertility.



K Vijaya Raju, bank's Regional Manager of Telanagana South Region welcomed the innovative farmer along with his son Dr Chintala Narsimha Reddy and informed them that during this fortnight campaign, Bank of Baroda is organizing cattle camps, choupals and soil testing in farms.