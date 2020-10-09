Bank of Maharashtra organises virtual MSME outreach meet 

Hyderabad: Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), Hyderabad Zone, conducted virtual MSME outreach programme on Thursday.



The meeting was attended by more than 140 MSME customers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, apart from bank staff.

The inaugural address was delivered by bank's Zonal Manager Divesh Dinkar. He highlighted efforts taken by the bank and support extended to customers of the zone during pandemic through Covid-19 Adhoc credit and GECL facilities. Mahesh Dange, AGM, CPC-C, presented competitive features of various MSME & retail products of the banks. The meet was addressed by Sanjay Rudra, bank's GM, MSME & Large Corporate, HO, who highlighted critical role of MSMEs in building the economy of the country and various initiatives taken by BoM for the support of MSMEs including LLMS, TReDS, cluster financing, channel financing, etc.

The participating MSME units which included women entrepreneurs, restructured MSME units shared their experiences on the platform and thanked the bank and GoI for its services and credit support during the critical period.