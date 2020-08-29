Banking stocks lift markets, Sensex up 350 points

Mumbai: Healthy buying in banking and finance stocks lifted the Indian stock market on Friday with the BSE Sensex gaining over 350 points.

The S&P BSE Banking index surged 4 per cent, while the Finance index was up 2.32 per cent.

Sensex closed at 39,467.31, higher by 353.84 points, or 0.90 per cent, from the previous close of 39,113.47. It had opened at 39,264.48 and touched an intra-day high of 39,579.58 and a low of 39,235.03 points. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,647.60, higher by 88.35 points, or 0.83 per cent, from its previous close.