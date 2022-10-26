Banks close today or tomorrow for Bhai Dooj 2022?

An auspicious holiday known as Bhai Dooj represents the affection between siblings. On the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, Bhai Dooj is observed. Bhai Dooj is being observed over two days this year, on October 26 and 27.

Bank Holiday on October 26

Vikram Samvant New Year's Day, Govardhan Pooja, Bhai Bij, Bhai Duj, Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Laxmi Puja, and Accession Day

Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, and Srinagar will all have closed banks on the eve of Bhai Dooj today.

Bank Holiday on October 27

Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba

Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided the holidays into Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, Holiday Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Shubh Muhurat for Bhai Dooj 2022

This year, the second day of Kartik Shukla Paksha falls on both October 26 and October 27. This year, the festival will start at 02:43 PM on Wednesday, October 26, and run through 12:45 PM on Thursday.

On this day, sisters apply "Tika" to their brothers' foreheads in a gesture of prayer for a long and prosperous life. Occasionally, gifts and treats are exchanged between brothers and sisters.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Yamuna is thought to have nourished her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her residence. As a result, this day is now called Yama Dwitiya. Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj are somewhat comparable celebrations; however, unlike Raksha Bandhan, sisters do not tie a thread or Rakhi around their brothers' wrists on Bhai Dooj.