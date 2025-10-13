Bata Lights Up Hyderabad with "Brighter Moments" Event Featuring Niharika NM

Bata India brought a massive dose of festive cheer, fashion, and fun to Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad, with its "Brighter Moments" Collection and Campaign launch. Digital creator and actor Niharika NM headlined the brand’s latest campaign & the vibrant event, connecting with fans and showcasing the festive footwear range.





The mall's atrium became a hotspot of activity as attendees took part in interactive games, festive contests, and live engagements, creating countless "Brighter Moments" of their own. The highlight was a meet-and-greet at the Bata store, where Niharika engaged with fans, explored the new collection, and shared her favorite picks.





Niharika NM said, “The Hyderabad crowd was amazing! It was so much fun meeting everyone and celebrating with Bata. The collection really captures what the festive season means—full of joy, energy, and confidence.”





The "Brighter Moments" campaign, which also features Kusha Kapila, champions individuality and authentic self-expression, aligning with Bata’s global "Make Your Way" campaign.