Live
- Defence Ministry utilises over 50 pc of capital outlay by Sep in current fiscal
- ‘All accused, including DGP, must be arrested’: Punjab SCC on IPS official’s death case
- Tripura CM Saha urges FM Sitharaman to raise loan cap for externally aided projects
- PoK residents view deal with Pak authorities as 'temporary truce'
- CM Vijayan’s marathon Middle East tour begins Tuesday, Saudi Arabia struck off itinerary
- We are ready when you are: Trump expresses willingness to strike nuclear deal with Iran
- Surat Municipal Corporation to list Gujarat’s first green bond on NSE on Oct 16
- Received 40 lakh suggestions on 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh': CM Yogi Adityanath
- Andhra IPS officer Sanjay’s bail plea dismissed
- 12,000 special trains running for Diwali, Chhath: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Bata Lights Up Hyderabad with "Brighter Moments" Event Featuring Niharika NM
Bata India brought a massive dose of festive cheer, fashion, and fun to Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad, with its "Brighter Moments" Collection...
Bata India brought a massive dose of festive cheer, fashion, and fun to Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad, with its "Brighter Moments" Collection and Campaign launch. Digital creator and actor Niharika NM headlined the brand’s latest campaign & the vibrant event, connecting with fans and showcasing the festive footwear range.
The mall's atrium became a hotspot of activity as attendees took part in interactive games, festive contests, and live engagements, creating countless "Brighter Moments" of their own. The highlight was a meet-and-greet at the Bata store, where Niharika engaged with fans, explored the new collection, and shared her favorite picks.
Niharika NM said, “The Hyderabad crowd was amazing! It was so much fun meeting everyone and celebrating with Bata. The collection really captures what the festive season means—full of joy, energy, and confidence.”
The "Brighter Moments" campaign, which also features Kusha Kapila, champions individuality and authentic self-expression, aligning with Bata’s global "Make Your Way" campaign.
The festive collection, starting at INR 799, features a mix of chic metallic heels, mules, loafers, and derbys, and is available at all Bata stores and online at www.bata.com.