BCG opens new office in Hyd as part of expansion plan

Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the global management consulting powerhouse, is set to expand its footprint in India with the launch of a new office in Hyderabad. This marks BCG’s fifth office in the country, joining its existing locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The expansion comes amid a robust growth trajectory for BCG India, which has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent over the past decade. With Hyderabad now added to its network, the firm aims to deepen its engagement with key industries and clients, driving multifold growth in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

“India remains one of BCG’s most dynamic growth markets globally, underpinned by a strong talent base and the pace of transformation across industries,” said Rahul Jain, Head of BCG India. “The opening of our Hyderabad office reflects our long-term commitment to the country and our confidence in the opportunities that lie ahead across sectors, especially in industrials, pharmaceuticals, technology, infrastructure, and real estate—all powered by exceptional local talent.”

Hyderabad is one of India’s fastest-growing business hubs, known for its strong manufacturing, R&D, and technology capabilities. The city accounts for nearly one-third of India’s pharmaceutical production and one-fifth of its exports, earning it the moniker “pharma capital of India.”

Manufacturing contributes 19.5 per cent to Telangana’s GSDP, surpassing the national average, and grew approximately 9 per cent between FY23 and FY24. The city also serves as a preferred destination for global capability centres, R&D hubs, and startups, supported by strategic infrastructure and a vibrant technology ecosystem.