Be your family's financial backbone. Save up!

One of the biggest responsibilities of being a family member is to secure the future of your loved ones. While there are various ways to do so, one of the most important steps you can take is to save for your family's future. A good savings plan can ensure that your family is financially secure, even in the most trying of times.

Why is Saving Important for Your Family's Future?

A savings plan can help you build a corpus that can be used in times of need, such as medical emergencies, children's education, or even retirement. It can also help you fulfill your financial goals, such as buying a house or a car, going on a vacation, or starting a business. The best part about a savings plan is that it can help you meet your goals while also providing a safety net for your family's future.

How Canara HSBC Life Insurance iSelect Guaranteed Future Plan can help you save?

If you're looking for reliable and trustworthy saving schemes , then the Canara HSBC Life Insurance iSelect Guaranteed Future Plan is worth exploring. This plan is a non-linked, non-participating life insurance plan that provides guaranteed benefits and financial protection to your family. Let's take a closer look at the benefits of this plan:

Life Cover Throughout the Term

The plan provides life cover throughout the term of the policy. This means that in case of an unfortunate event, your family will receive a lump sum amount as a death benefit. This can help them take care of their financial needs, such as paying off debts, covering daily expenses, or even investing the amount to secure their future.

Guaranteed Maturity Benefits

The plan also provides guaranteed maturity benefits at the end of the policy term. This means that you will receive a guaranteed payout that is equal to the sum assured and guaranteed additions (if any) at the end of the policy term. This can help you meet your financial goals or fulfill your dreams without worrying about market fluctuations or other uncertainties.

To explain this better, let’s take an example. Rohit chooses the Canara HSBC Life Insurance Guaranteed Savings Plan, which pays an annual premium of Rs. 10,000 for 10 years, with a policy term of 20 years. At the end of the 20th year, he would receive Rs. 33,19,055, which includes the Guaranteed Sum Assured on Maturity, accrued Guaranteed Yearly Additions, and Guaranteed Loyalty Addition.

Guaranteed Additions During the Last 5 Years of the Policy

The plan also provides guaranteed additions during the last 5 years of the policy term. This means that you will receive a certain percentage of the sum assured as guaranteed additions at the end of each policy year during the last 5 years of the policy term. This can help you enhance your savings and build a larger corpus for your family's future.

Payor Premium Protection Cover

The plan also provides payor premium protection cover, which means that in case of the unfortunate death of the payor (the person who pays the premiums), the policy will continue without any interruptions. This means that your family will continue to receive the benefits of the policy, even in your absence.

Pay As You Like Feature

This allows you to pay the Premiums for 5, 7, or 10 Years, depending on your convenience. This means that you can choose a premium payment term that suits your financial goals and obligations.

Tax Benefits

The Canara HSBC Life Insurance iSelect Guaranteed Future Plan also provides tax benefits under Section 80C and Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This means that you can save on your tax liability while also securing your family's future. You can save up to ₹46,800 in taxes.

Explore the Canara HSBC Life Insurance iSelect Guaranteed Future Plan Online

If you're interested in exploring the Canara HSBC Life Insurance iSelect Guaranteed Future Plan further, then you can visit their website and get more information about the plan.