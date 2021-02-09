Benchmark domestic stocks fall marginally snapping six sessions rally of gains amid mixed global cues

Benchmark domestic stocks on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, fell marginally snapping the six sessions rally of gains amid mixed global cues. The Sensex fell 19.69 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 51,329.08. The NSE Nifty 50 also slipped 6.50 points, 0.04 per cent, to trade at 15,109.30. However, the Bank Nifty gained 72.85 points, or 0.2 per cent, to close at 36,056.50.

The broader market at BSE also declined to underperform the Sensex. The BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.18 per cent and the BSE Small-Cap index depreciated 0.26 per cent.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1313 shares rose and 1656 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index, 22 shares advanced and 28 shares declined. Top five gainers of the Nifty 50 were SBI Life (up 3.95 per cent), Asian Paints (up 3.77 per cent), HDFC Life (up 3.64 per cent), ONGC (up 1.51 per cent) and IOC (up 1.45 per cent). The top five losers on the index were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.04 per cent), Tata Motors (down 2.98 per cent), JSW Steel (down 2.20 per cent), Bajaj Auto (down 1.87 per cent) and ITC (down 1.87 per cent).

COVID-19

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 106,460,230 with 2,324,916 deaths. India reported 143,625 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 155,158 deaths while 104,96,308 patients have been discharged, data showed.

US President Joe Biden has set a goal to administer at least 100 million COVID vaccine doses during his first 100 days in office but he warned it will be very difficult to achieve herd immunity in the US by the end of summer.

French Economic Activity

French economic activity is running at 5 per cent below pre-crisis levels as the government holds off from imposing a full COVID-19 lockdown beyond the current curfew and closures in some sectors, the Bank of France said Tuesday. After dipping to 7 per cent below normal during November's lockdown, the economy improved somewhat in December and is expected to remain steady through February, according to the central bank's monthly survey of 8,500 companies conducted between January 27 and February 3.