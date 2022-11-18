



sbi credit card apply 49500 sbi credit card charges 14800

A lot of people own a credit card these days. Due to the speedy approval process, applying for a credit card is now simpler than ever for salaried people. Owing to the advantages offered, more and more people are applying for SBI credit cards nowadays. SBI Credit Cards are not only widely accepted around the world, but they also give you access to benefits on daily expenses and lifestyle expenditures. There are numerous benefits of using an SBI credit card, some of which we are going to explore in this article.

Benefits of Applying for an SBI Credit Card Online

Apply for SBI credit cards to enjoy the following benefits:

Low Interest Rates

High interest rates on balances is one of the major pain points of credit cards. It stands out among its competitors in this regard. It gives the option of converting your SBI Card balance into conveniently affordable EMIs in addition to letting you transfer the balance of your other credit cards to an SBI credit card. The joining charge of SBI credit cards is also low compared to other banks. The interest rate starts from just 3.35% onwards.

Encash Feature

The Encash feature is yet another reason for getting a credit card from SBI. This can be helpful if you need money immediately and lack the time or resources to apply for a traditional loan. Depending on your needs, you may be able to obtain an amount equal to or even higher than your credit limit in this situation.

ATM Cash Withdrawal

As the name suggests, you can use this service to use your SBI Card at any ATM in India to withdraw the needed amount of money (up to 75% of your credit limit).

Travel Benefits

You get to enjoy various benefits on travel with an SBI Credit Card. You get lounge access, railway lounge access, travel insurance, etc. under the travel benefits of this card. These benefits differ from card to card.

Spend Based Waiver

You can enjoy the benefits of this credit card without having to pay any renewal fee. On spending a predefined limit in a year, the renewal charges of SBI credit cards also get waived off.

Entertainment Benefits

SBI Cards offer great rewards on events ,music shows, movie ticket transactions, recreational sports, plays etc.

Other benefits

Card Upgrade

It helps you in taking full advantage of better card privileges and greater rewards by helping you upgrade to other cards with better benefits.

Add-on Cards

This feature lets you add a second cardholder at no additional cost. You receive a combined monthly bill even though your credit limit is shared, keeping things simple and convenient. This is another reason for you to apply for a SBI credit card.

Best SBI Credit Cards in India in 2022

1. SBI SimplySaveCard

SBI SimplySAVE is a shopping credit card suited best for beginners. If you frequently shop at grocery stores and supermarkets, it is a great credit card to consider. You will get up to 10x reward points on transactions made at movies, dining and departmental stores.

2. SBI SimplyClick

If you frequently shop online, the SBI SimplyClick credit card could be a lifesaver. You receive 10x credit card rewards from partner websites and 5x rewards from non-partner websites in addition to rewards for every transaction.

3. SBI Prime Card

SBI Card Prime offers a variety of perks and benefits to its customers. It offers a range of benefits for joining, completing milestones, and spending money on expenses like travel, fuel, and leisure. This card is right for you if you enjoy travelling and making online purchases.

4.SBI Elite Card

This card was introduced by SBI specifically for those who travel frequently, both domestically and internationally. There are several deals on flights, hotels, movies, dining, and other things. You can apply for the SBI Elite Credit Card if you are a frequent traveller.

5. Yatra SBI Card

Credit Card from Yatra SBI

The Yatra SBI Card is perfect for frequent flyers. This card offers several benefits when booking both domestic and international flights. You can make regular purchases using this card as well.

A credit card has become a necessity nowadays. Over time, you not only end up spending less money but also benefit from great discounts. Credit cards can help you save a lot of your hard-earned money when purchasing flight or cinema tickets by providing you with amazing discounts and cashback offers. Compared to other Indian banks, SBI credit cards provide some of the best discounts, perks, and privileges to their customers so apply for a SBI credit card now and enjoy its benefits.