Bengaluru among top 12 global tech powerhouses

New Delhi: Bengaluru has been ranked among the top 12 global tech powerhouses, alongside leading markets in the US, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The report by real estate consulting firm CBRE stated that Bengaluru is the largest tech talent market in the Asia-Pacific region, along with Beijing and Shanghai, with its tech workforce exceeding 1 million. This makes the city a critical node in the global technology and innovation landscape.

Bengaluru joins cities like Beijing, Boston, London, New York Metro, Paris, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo and Toronto.

The report underscores Bengaluru’s leadership in AI development talent, stating that it has the most AI-related professionals in India, placing it on par with established US clusters like San Francisco and New York.

In terms of demographics, the Indian city ranks 4th among the 12 tech powerhouse markets in share of working-age population, with 75.5 per cent of its population falling in the working-age bracket.

Moreover, the city recorded a 2.4 per cent growth in working-age population between 2019 and 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing globally in this segment. The city’s startup ecosystem, supported by 28 unicorns, benefits from favourable business regulations and strong institutional support. A key driver of its growth is the presence of leading educational institutions and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which contribute to a steady pipeline of skilled talent and anchor high-value functions in AI, data science, engineering, and product development.

These factors have powered a 12 per cent increase in tech employment between 2018 and 2023, aligning with global growth trends. This robust foundation, backed by the growth of the tech industry, higher tech proliferation, long-term growth prospects and tech talent demand translated into significant VC funding inflows, the report states.