Bengaluru’s Purple Turtles enters Hyderabad’s home décor market

Hyderabad: Purple Turtles, a prominent furnishing and décor art brand hailing from Bengaluru, has made its grand entrance into Hyderabad’s thriving home décor market. The brand is also introducing its outdoor lifestyle label, Beruru, to the city. The newly inaugurated store, sprawling over 6,500 square feet, boasts an impressive inventory of 6,000 exclusive indoor pieces and over 1,000 distinct stock-keeping units (SKUs) designed for outdoor spaces. Alongside its latest venture in Hyderabad, this mid-premium brand maintains four stores in Bangalore and one in Chennai.

Purple Turtles is celebrated for its reclaimed and repurposed products, available at price points ranging from Rs 500 to 600 for table décor, with unique and exceptional items reaching up to Rs 4-5 lakh. The average price of products at the store typically falls in the range of Rs 30,000-40,000. Radeesh Shetty, Founder of The Purple Turtles, expressed, “While Hyderabad boasts several home décor brands, the market lacks curated products, particularly those with a touch of yesteryears. The people of Hyderabad take immense pride in their homes and invest considerable time in decorating their spaces, often playing host to guests. Our target audience consists of discerning individuals who have a penchant for Indian art and craftsmanship and have a keen eye for the extraordinary.”

The store’s inventory boasts a total worth of approximately Rs 4-5 crore, with the founder having invested a total of Rs 6 crore in setting up the new establishment. Purple Turtles sources its products from skilled Indian craftsmen, including artifacts from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Shetty added, “The trend of importing décor products has waned. There is a growing preference for local products. In Hyderabad, our lights and antiques have garnered substantial demand.” Looking ahead, the founder has ambitious plans to expand to new cities such as Mumbai, Goa, and Calcutta. Additionally, another store in Hyderabad is in the pipeline, with an expected opening within the next eight to ten months. Shetty elaborated, “Hyderabad’s real estate sector is on an upward trajectory, particularly in the Financial District, where the young and discerning crowd is concentrated.”