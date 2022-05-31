BetterPlace acquires OkayGo to help gig workers earn more

Bengaluru: Tech platform for frontline workforce management BetterPlace on Tuesday announced to acquire OkayGo, an on-demand blue-collared gig workforce management platform, for an undisclosed sum.

With this move, BetterPlace said it aims to reduce the cost of hiring for enterprises by 15-20 per cent by providing them a pool of pre-skilled and pre-verified workers ready to be deployed for short-term tasks.

"Despite having a large employable pool, enterprises in India are now facing an acute shortage of skilled workforce. The only way to solve this problem is to provide a mutually beneficial marketplace geared towards enabling people to be gainfully employed," said Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder and CEO at BetterPlace.

Through a marketplace model, OkayGo and BetterPlace will enable frontline workers to increase their daily and hourly earnings an average of 25-30 per cent.

"We started OkayGo with a clear vision to empower half a billion people to get flexible gig-opportunities and provide businesses with high quality talent instantly. BetterPlace would provide us a fillip to achieve our vision," said Tomonaga Tejima, Co-founder at OkayGo.