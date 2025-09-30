Bharat celebrates #GSTBachatUtsav on Amazon.in

As part of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, the Great Savings Celebration #GSTBachatUtsav storefront enabled sellers to pass on over ₹100 crore in GST savings across appliances, fashion, everyday essentials and other applicable categories. The shopping festival also demonstrated Amazon.in’s reach and delivery speeds, with 40% of customer orders that were placed in the first 24 hours being delivered the same or next day across the country. Within just three days, customers from 100% of India’s serviceable PIN codes have placed orders on Amazon.in, bringing festive celebrations to households across Bharat.

"As part of our commitment to supporting sellers and helping them stay compliant with government reforms, we enabled a smooth transition to the new GST rates starting September 22. Through tools, automatic updation of tax codes, masterclasses on the changes and more, we empowered lakhs of sellers to conveniently implement GST benefits for customers. In the first few days of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, we have enabled sellers to pass on savings over ₹100 crore in GST benefits to customers. Customers can continue shopping and save more with these benefits, over and above fantastic deals, as the Amazon Great Indian Festival continues until Diwali," said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Amazon India” said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Amazon India.

"We are delighted with the tremendous response to Samsung Bespoke AI Appliances during Amazon Great Indian Festival, across refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners. The contribution of the Bespoke AI portfolio has grown significantly, driven by differentiation and strong marketing efforts. Today, 1 out of 2 Samsung appliances sold on Amazon are from the Bespoke AI range. This momentum is led by customer preference for our Side-by-Side refrigerators, Front-Load washing machines 9kg/12 kg, and WindFree air conditioners. Notably, Samsung's Side-by-Side refrigerator is the only model in its category to feature among the top 10 best-sellers on Amazon” said Gufran Alam, VP and Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung.

"iQOO has always been amongst the highest-rated smartphone brands on Amazon, and it's delightful to see this love translate into an overwhelming response during the first 48 hours of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. We truly value the trust consumers place in our performance-driven devices and would like to thank Amazon's support in further strengthening this partnership” said Nipun Maurya, CEO, iQOO India.

Following this strong start to the Amazon Great Indian Festival, shopping trends are already reflecting how GST savings, affordability, and access are shaping customer choices across categories. From large appliances and daily essentials to premium fashion, beauty, and wellness products, customers across Bharat are upgrading their lifestyles while also embracing value-driven purchases.

GST-led demand shaping festive shopping

The recent GST reductions played a pivotal role in shaping customer demand across categories this festive season. Customers upgraded to big-ticket appliances with air conditioners growing at double digits year-over-year, while inverter batteries surged 2X and dishwashers grew by 120%. Kitchen appliances saw a 50% jump in eco-friendly units as shoppers balanced sustainability with affordability. Everyday essentials reflected the impact of GST savings with beverages, oils, and cereals growing over 100% vs BAU, while high-protein foods and spreads from D2C brands surged over 150%. Holistic wellness was a standout priority, whey protein sales rose 180% vs BAU, vitamins & supplements increased 250% vs BAU, and tier 2+ customers contributed to a 1.5X spike in demand. Family care categories also benefitted, with diapers growing 160% vs BAU after the GST rate cut from 12% to 5% and premium baby skin care increasing 150% vs BAU as parents sought toxin-free, dermatologically tested formulations.

Premium shopping on the rise across Bharat

Premiumization remained a defining trend this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Smartphones above ₹20,000 grew 50% YoY, lifting overall category ASPs by 30%. Premium TVs continued their momentum, with QLEDs up 23% and Mini-LEDs up 27%. Laptops and smart home products saw unprecedented demand, the iPad Air M3 surged 300X, MacBook Air M4 performed at 150X, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 saw 430X surge, while the Sony S20R Dolby Home Theatre sold at 196X. Shoppers also leaned into luxury, lab diamonds surged 10X YoY, Korean beauty grew 327% YoY, premium luggage categories rose 94% YoY, and apparel from brands like CK Jeans (+7X) and Gap (+3X) drove a 2.5X spike. Precious jewelry and silver coins soared 5.5X YoY. Crucially, this growth was not confined to metros; demand from smaller towns and Tier 2/3 cities contributed significantly, reinforcing the accessibility of premium products across Bharat.

Health and wellness take center stage

Festive shopping reflected a deeper shift towards health-conscious choices. Premium fruits such as berries and avocados grew 3X and 2X respectively, while nuts surged 21X. Vitamins and nutraceuticals saw robust traction with specialized formulations like COQ10 and magnesium leading demand. Home fitness continued to expand, with treadmills growing at 66% YoY as customers invested in personal wellness. Together, these choices underline the lifestyle shift towards holistic well-being, amplified by affordability and access made possible this season.

Democratized shopping, faster than ever

Shopping trends reinforced Amazon’s unmatched reach and delivery speed. Over 65% of Amazon Bazaar shoppers came from tier 2 and beyond, with new customers increasing 10X and daily shoppers growing 500% vs average. Two-wheeler sales rose 150% YoY, alongside strong growth in accessories (+40%) and EV adoption (+28% YoY). Amazon Now continued to offer ultra-fast deliveries in select pin-codes to customers in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Amazon Fresh expanded to more than 270 cities (4.5X growth in 2 years) and grew 40% YoY with gift sets surging 12X (in 48hrs). Prime members enjoyed the fastest-ever deliveries, with over 80 lakh products delivered within two days, including lakhs of products within minutes and hours.

Content-driven and creator-led shopping

Customers are increasingly engaged through interactive and creator-led formats this festive season. Amazon Live streamed over 40 hours of content featuring influencers and celebrities like Sumukhi Suresh, Chef Kunal Kapoor, and Asha Negi, driving 6X increase in views, 70% from tier 2 and smaller cities. The Amazon Influencer Program mobilized 100,000+ creators across categories and boosted regional content in Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali, with 25% of creators specialising in fashion, beauty, tech, home and lifestyle.

Smart homes powering festive shopping

The Great Indian Festival saw strong customer preference for connected home entertainment experiences and smart home solutions. In the first 48 hours, Fire TV built-in smart TVs emerged as top-sellers, with Xiaomi's 55-inch QLED Fire TV at the #1 position in the 55-inch TV category and the Xiaomi 32-inch Fire TV securing the #2 spot among 32-inch TVs on Amazon.in. Reading enthusiasts made the latest Kindle Paperwhite the most purchased e-reader on A.in. Customers made the most of deals on smart living experiences through Alexa smart home combos, with 1 out of every 10 customers bundling their Echo smart speaker purchase with complementary compatible smart products like plugs, bulbs, or cameras.