Bharat Mart coming up in Dubai

New Delhi: Logistics operator DP World on Friday said it has commenced the construction of Bharat Mart, a global B2B and B2C marketplace in Dubai, designed to facilitate trade between Indian businesses and global markets.

The company in a statement said it unveiled the virtual model of the project in the presence of H H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, along with H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World. Bharat Mart is set to open by the end of 2026. Spanning 2.7 million sq ft, with its initial phase covering 1.3 million sq ft, Bharat Mart will serve as a key trading hub for Indian MSMEs.