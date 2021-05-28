Bajaj Healthcare launched "Posaconazole API" for the treatment of Black fungus infections

Pharmaceutical company Bajaj Healthcare Limited (BHL) on Friday, May 28, 2021, announced the launch of "Posaconazole API" used in treating Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) infection in Covid-19 patients. Bajaj Healthcare is a leading manufacturer of APIs, Intermediates and Formulations.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, "BHL has received approval from FDA Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat (India), to manufacture and market "Posaconazole API" as approved medication for treating Mucormycosis in India and it will commence its commercial production from the first week of June 2021.

Posaconazole is a triazole antifungal agent indicated for treating Mucormycosis patients popularly known as Black Fungus in post-Covid complications.

Black fungus is a deadly fungal infection and has triggered a new health challenge in the country. More than 11,000 cases of black fungal infection have been reported from different parts, forcing state governments to declare it an epidemic.

Commenting on the launch of "Posaconazole API", Mr. Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director, Bajaj Healthcare said "We are pleased to add Posaconazole API to our growing product portfolios. The second wave of coronavirus is more aggressive and bigger in number than the first According to Doctors the fungal infection that has emerged during the second wave has been widely linked with excessive usage of steroids and uncontrolled diabetes in coronavirus positive patients. We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as Posaconazole will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much needed and timely therapy option."

BHL has successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for Posaconazole through its own in-house R&D team. The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication, with recommended doses.

The FDA Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat (India) has granted permissions to manufacture and market the "Posaconazole API" in the domestic as well as overseas market.