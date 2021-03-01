Bidding for telecom spectrum auction to commence from today

The bidding for the telecom spectrum auction will commence from today, i.e. March 1, 2021. It will be conducted online. Communication Ministry has said that the auction will be held for spectrum in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz frequency bands. The Spectrum will be offered for the assignment for a validity period of 20 years.

A total of over 2,251 megahertz is being offered with a total valuation of more than Rs 3,92,332 crore. The Ministry said, Spectrum auction is a transparent process of spectrum assignment to successful bidders.

Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved a proposal of the Department of Telecommunications to conduct a spectrum auction through which spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providing commercial mobile services.

By winning the right to use spectrum through the auction, incumbent telecom service providers will be able to augment their network capacity whereas new players will be able to start their services.