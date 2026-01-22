  1. Home
News

TTD to open online booking for April quota tirumala darshans today

  22 Jan 2026 11:01 AM IST
TTD to open online booking for April quota tirumala darshans today
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will open online bookings for April darshan tickets today, providing devotees with access to various sevas and darshan slots.

Arjitha Seva tickets will be released at 10 am, followed by the release of Virtual Seva tickets at 3 pm. In addition, TTD will make available tickets for Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasradeepalankara Seva and Sri Vari Salakatla Vasanthotsavam through its online portal on the 22nd at 10 am.

The quota for virtual sevas along with their corresponding darshan slots will also be released online by TTD on the 22nd at 3 pm, enabling devotees to plan their visits in advance.

TTD April darshan ticketsTirumala online bookingsArjitha Seva ticketsvirtual sevas TirupatiTTD darshan schedule
