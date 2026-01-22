Helicopter services to be introduced for Medaram Jatara devotees

Devotees attending the Medaram Jatara in Telangana will be able to avail themselves of helicopter services from soon, offering an aerial view of the festival area.

The helicopter services, arranged by the Telangana Tourism Department, will be inaugurated by Minister Seethakka at Mulugu. According to officials, the department will operate helicopter rides from Elubaka in Tadwai mandal, allowing devotees to view the Medaram area from the air.

Each helicopter ride will last approximately seven minutes and will be priced at ₹5,000 per person. The initiative is aimed at enhancing the experience of devotees visiting one of the state’s largest tribal festivals.