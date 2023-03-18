Big C announces Ugadi festive offers

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Ugadi festival, city-based mobile retail chain Big C has announced attractive offers on purchase of mobile phones, smart TVs and laptops, said Balu Choudhary, Chairman and Managing Director of Big C.

He said that the company is giving several offers during this festive season. The customers can buy mobile phones without any down payment. Moreover, they will get 10 per cent cash back, an assured gift, and interest free EMIs.

On purchase of smart TVs, the customers will get cash back up to Rs 1,500. EMI facility is available on laptops, Balu said, adding that Big C is providing all these items at lesser prices when compared to the e-commerce platforms.

The company is offering 51 per cent discount on all branded accessories. It gives Rs 5,000 instant discount and Rs 2,000-worth adapter free on purchase of every Apple Iphone. It also provides up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 cash back on Samsung phones and Vivo phones respectively.