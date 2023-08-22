Live
- Nagarjuna turns another choreographer into director!
- ‘Mega 157’ announcement to be done within few minutes
- Varun Tej thanks Praveen Sattaru for choosing him in ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’
- 8-yr-old national level Chess player denied entry in state tournament
- 12,000 houses to be allotted in a month says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan
- World Championships: Prannoy, Sen advance to second round
- Bengaluru: Complete filling of 24 lakes in Bagepalli by March 31 says Minister N S Boseraju
- K L Rahul makes Asia Cup cut with a rider
- Bengaluru: I am following what HD Kumaraswamy has said says DK Shivakumar
- Accused arrested for growing ganja at house
Just In
Big-C mobiles eyes Rs 1,500 cr turnover
To open 150 new outlets in 2 yrs with an investment of around `300 cr
City-based multi-brand mobiles retail chain Big-C mobiles has targeted a turnover of Rs 1,500 crore in the current financial year. The company achieved Rs 1,000 crore turnover in 2022-23. "Currently, we have 250 outlets across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. We are aiming at taking the outlet count to 400 by opening 150 new outlets in two years with an investment of around Rs 300 crore. We are also growing our portfolio of products beyond mobiles. Introducing more and more electronics and gadgets. We will enter three more states. We have a strong 3 crore customer base," said M Balu Chowdary, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Big-C.
Balu Chowdary addressed the media herealong with company’s Brand Ambassador, Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu and Big-C Executive Director Swapna Kumar, Directors Balaji Reddy, Goutham Reddy, Kailash after unveiling Samsung's new flip and fold phones as a part of the celebrations to mark the completion of two decades in multi-brand mobiles retailing. “Big-C started its operations on December 23, 2002. We have successfully completed two decades by achieving market leadership in mobile retailing in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We will maintain the top position in the third decade as well. We will increase our headcount to 4,000 in two years from the current 2,500,” he said.