Big-C mobiles eyes Rs 1,500 cr turnover

City-based multi-brand mobiles retail chain Big-C mobiles has targeted a turnover of Rs 1,500 crore in the current financial year. The company achieved Rs 1,000 crore turnover in 2022-23. "Currently, we have 250 outlets across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. We are aiming at taking the outlet count to 400 by opening 150 new outlets in two years with an investment of around Rs 300 crore. We are also growing our portfolio of products beyond mobiles. Introducing more and more electronics and gadgets. We will enter three more states. We have a strong 3 crore customer base," said M Balu Chowdary, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Big-C.



Balu Chowdary addressed the media herealong with company’s Brand Ambassador, Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu and Big-C Executive Director Swapna Kumar, Directors Balaji Reddy, Goutham Reddy, Kailash after unveiling Samsung's new flip and fold phones as a part of the celebrations to mark the completion of two decades in multi-brand mobiles retailing. “Big-C started its operations on December 23, 2002. We have successfully completed two decades by achieving market leadership in mobile retailing in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We will maintain the top position in the third decade as well. We will increase our headcount to 4,000 in two years from the current 2,500,” he said.