BigLeap opens new centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: City-based BigLeap Technologies & Solutions, an HR staffing company, on Monday opened its new facility in the city. The company announced plans to add 6000 staff by 2021, and double its turnover in the next twi years. With this staff addition, the company will have over 10,000 employees on its outsourcing rolls.

BigLeap's new facility, set up with an investment of Rs 2.5 crore was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) & Information Technology (IT), Telangana.

Founded in the year 2015 by industry experts Vinay Kotra, James Johnson, Manoj Yadav Thummala, and Sainath Goud Malkapuram, BigLeap has operations and strong presence in 22 operational states and 18 ESI compliant territories including Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, New Delhi NCR and Mumbai.