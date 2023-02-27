BioAsia 2023 impresses Vietnamese delegation

Hyderabad: BioAsia 2023, one of the largest life sciences events in Asia, boasted with global delegations, panel discussions and fireside chats. The three-day event deliberated on the key pillars that reinforce the global growth of life sciences industry. World Trade Center Shamshabad facilitated the visit of Vietnamese delegation to BioAsia 2023. It was the first visit of the delegation to Telangana.

In an exclusive interview during the event, Nguyen Thanh Dieu, Vice Chairman, Tien Giang province, Vietnam, shared with The Hans India his thoughts about the collaboration of Telangana industry stakeholderswith their Vietnamese counterparts.

What were your overall impressions of BioAsia 2023, and what did you think of the event's focus on life sciences and healthcare innovation?



I must say that BioAsia is a flagship event not only in India but also in Asia for life sciences. The sheer size and scale of the event impressed me greatly. As Vietnamese delegates, it was a proud moment for us to participate in the event. We were inspired by the stories shared by the speakers at the event, and we are taking these experiences back to Vietnam with us.

We hope to learn from them and build innovations that can benefit people in our country. Additionally, we were impressed by the thriving life sciences sector in Telangana and the state's commitment to innovation. We learned a great deal from our experience at BioAsia.

How was your meeting with the minister KT Rama Rao?

The meeting went really well, and it was an honor to meet with the minister. We discussed various sectors, including our cultural sector, food processing sector, IT industry, and pharmaceuticals. We also talked about the potential areas where the Telangana Government and Vietnam can collaborate.

The minister was very receptive to our ideas, and he assured us of his support to encourage and improve ties between Telangana and Vietnam.

How do you see the relationship between Telangana and Vietnam?

The relationship between Telangana and Vietnam was not very strong in the past. However, in recent months, a delegation from Telangana visited Vietnam, and this is the first time a Vietnamese delegation has visited Telangana. I believe that this is just the beginning of future collaborations between the two regions.

Our presence at BioAsia is a way to showcase that Vietnam is interested in expanding trade with India, not only in pharma but also in other sectors.

How was your experience visiting Hyderabad?

This was our first time visiting Hyderabad, and we were all very impressed with how beautiful the city is. We found the people to be very friendly and welcoming, and we enjoyed our time here.

What role did the World Trade Center Shamshabad play in helping you with your delegation?

The World Trade Center Shamshabad was very helpful in many ways. They helped us organise some sideline events and other business matchmaking opportunities in other sectors. One such event we had on Saturday was in FTCCI. This event helped us gain a better understanding of the other sectors in which Telangana and Vietnam can collaborate.

Are you planning for next year's BioAsia event?

Absolutely. If we are invited to BioAsia again next year, we look forward to bringing an even bigger delegation with us.

What advice would you give to the industry in Vietnam after returning from this event?

I would tell them about how significant the pharma industry is in Telangana and how the state is the pharma capital of Asia. We have a lot to learn from India and their innovative approaches, and we can build upon them to further develop our life sciences sector in Vietnam.

How is the life sciences sector in Vietnam?

The life sciences sector in Vietnam is still in its early stages of development. We have made progress, but there is still a lot that needs to be done. We are eager to learn from other countries and collaborate with them to improve our industry.

What was the role of India in helping Vietnam during the Covid-19 pandemic?

India provided us with vaccines free of cost and many important medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic. India has always been a good friend to us

