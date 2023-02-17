BioAsia 2023 set to host 'Innovation Zone' for startups

Hyderabad: BioAsia 2023, Asia's largest life-sciences and healthcare conference, rekindles its annual tradition of hosting a startup showcase, which enables a platform for promising startups in the healthcare and life sciences ecosystems. The 'Innovation Zone' at the marquee life sciences event, organised by Telangana government, will feature the Startup Stage Pavilion and the Incubator Pavilion that hatches innovation and investment opportunities.

The Innovation Zone BioAsia 2023 has received an overwhelming response from the startup community, receiving over 400 applicants from around the world, including some from Singapore, Thailand, the United States, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The jury panel comprised of senior members from the government, incubators, PE/VC firms, and successful entrepreneurs, has shortlisted 75 promising startups from the wide nomination numbers.

The profile of the startups that will be participating in BioAsia 2023 is highly diverse ranging from medical technology startups manufacturing innovative point-of-care cancer screening kits to futuristic bionic limbs, and from Biotechnology startups formulating small molecule nano-particles to focusing on the discovery of novel drug candidates. BioAsia is also organising focused domain-specific round tables for the participating startups.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, I&C and IT, Government of Telangana commented, "The sheer number of startup deals and funding is a testimony that Hyderabad has ascended to the country's top 5 start-up hubs. BioAsia has gained global repute through the impact generated by its 19 previous editions. Telangana is the proud home for this year's "Innovation Zone", which presents an enormous opportunity for distinctive startups."

"In the past twenty years, BioAsia has been built as a platform that has contributed to the growth of not only the Indian but global lifesciences industry. We are confident that startups seeking access to the Indian market, resources, and technology will find a home here. A significant opportunity awaits innovative startups in BioAsia 2023 Innovation Zone," added Shakthi Nagappan, Director of Lifesciences, Government of Telangana and CEO of BioAsia.