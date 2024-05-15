Narayana students excel in CBSE 10th, 12th exams

Hyderabad: In the CBSE 10th board exams, Narayana student Agastya Remani (Roll no. 15136452) achieved an exceptional highest score of 498 out of 500 marks, setting new standards of achievement. In the CBSE 12th exams, Narayana student Khyati Sharma (HT. No. 15609812) secured an impressive 493 out of 500 marks.

A total of 9 students secured marks above 495, with 49 students scoring above 490 and 156 students above 485 in CBSE 10th results. Additionally, in the CBSE 12th exam, six students secured more than 490 marks, with 23 students getting a score higher than 485.

“We are thrilled and immensely proud of our students’ outstanding performance in the CBSE 10th and 12th exams,” said Dr P Sindhura, director, Narayana Educational Institutions. “This achievement is a testament to the relentless effort and dedication of our students, the guidance and support of our faculty, and the nurturing educational environment at Narayana Schools,” she added.

Director P Sharani congratulated all the students for their commendable success and expressed gratitude to the faculty of the organisation. Detailing the strengths of the institution, she mentioned, “Our micro-schedule, a highly organised and unique system of education delivery, ensures engaging, enjoyable, and effective learning for our students.”