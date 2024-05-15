EVMs preserved in strong rooms amid tight-security

Eluru: The polling process in Eluru district has ended in a peaceful atmosphere and the EVMs have been secured under a three-tiered security system, said district collector V Prasanna Venkatesh here on Tuesday.

Polling process for Eluru Parliament and 7 Assembly constituencies in the district was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere on Monday.

The polling staff reached Sir CR Reddy Engineering College with EVMs and the process of securing the EVMs in the strong rooms continued till Tuesday morning.

Due to the measures taken by the district administration, the polling process was done without any difficulty. 83.4 per cent votes were cast in the general elections held in the district.

All the EVMs belonging to Eluru Parliament and seven Assembly constituencies of Eluru district were secured at Sir CR Reddy Engineering College in Vatluru, Eluru amid heavy police security after the general election voting ended. District Election General Observers Dr Krishnakanth Pathak, SA Raman, District Election Officer and District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh, District SP D Mary Prasanthi, Joint Collector B Lavanya Veni and other constituencies’ AROs, representatives of various political parties and contested candidates sealed them on Tuesday morning.

A triple security system has been established here. Central security forces of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be on guard at the strong rooms where the EVMs are kept, while the State Reserve Police forces will be manning it on the outside. Another group around the college will be working in shifts. A three-pronged security system has been established. Apart from this, 24X7 CCTV cameras do surveillance as well as recording. Counting of votes will be held at Sir CR Reddy Engineering College on June 4.