Chevella LS voter turnout revised, stands at 56.4%

Rangareddy: Following a series of fluctuating reports on voter turnout, the Ranga Reddy district collector and returning officer has finally released a formal report on Tuesday with a revised polling percentage in the Chevella Lok Sabha segment for which polling was held on May 13.

As against the earlier report released at late on Monday night wherein the polling percentage was shown at 55.45, the DEO’s fresh report issued at 5.56 pm on Tuesday shows 56.40 per cent turnout with 0.95 per cent rise in polling. With this the overall polling percentage saw a 3.2 increase, compared to 53.2 in 2019.

Similarly, the fresh report shows revised polling percentage in almost all seven Assembly constituencies of the segment. This shows a slight change in proportion released on Monday.

According to the DEO’s fresh report, Chevella constituency remains at top of the list with 71.83 per cent turnout, as against the 71.09 per cent revealed a day earlier.

The report offers a 1.83 per cent increase in the polling percentage of Pargi segment when compared to that earlier. While the earlier report offered 65.18 per cent voter turnout in the constituency, the fresh report puts it at 67.01 per cent.

According to this report, the final turnout in Maheshwaram is 52.71 per cent, Rajendranagar 54.12 per cent, Serilingampally 43.91 per cent, Chevella 71.83 per cent, Pargi 67.01 per cent, Vikarabad 70.44 per cent and Tandur 67.33 per cent.

Interestingly, Seriligampally, with over seven lakh voters, shows a poor turnover among all Assembly constituencies with 43.91 per cent polling recorded during the day. As against total of 758,102 voters, only 332,853 exercised their right to vote.

Similar is the case in Rajendranagar where 331,318 voted as against the total of 612,170. This translates into 54.12 per cent turnout.

Meanwhile, the DEO issued prohibitory orders (Section 144) in area surrounding the strong room and the counting centre at Bandari Srinivas Institute of Technology College, Gollapalli village in Chevella. The security has been beefed-up at the centre where EVMs are placed after the polling on May 13.

It is said the strong room was sealed in the presence of the general election observer Rajender Kumar Kataria along with candidates and their agents on Tuesday. The RR collector and RO K Shashanka and Vikarabad collector Narayana Reddy accompanied by other senior officials supervised the security arrangements at the strong room. The whole area was put under strict CCTV surveillance.