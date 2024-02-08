Live
Just In
BioAsia to showcase MSMEs’ prowess in life sciences sector
BioAsia, Asia's premier life sciences and health tech forum, has announced its partnership with the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, for the upcoming 21st edition of the event. Scheduled to take place on February 26-28, 2024, in Hyderabad, BioAsia 2024 promises to be a pivotal platform for fostering growth and innovation within the MSME sector.
The collaboration with the Ministry of MSME underscores BioAsia's commitment, in line with the government’s vision, to promoting the growth and development of small and medium-sized enterprises, which play a crucial role in India's burgeoning life sciences industry. With a dedicated MSME Pavilion, BioAsia 2024 offers a unique opportunity for MSMEs to forge key partnerships, expand their businesses, and showcase India's prowess in the global life sciences arena.
Through the Procurement & Market Support (PMS) – Market Access Initiatives of Development and Facilitation Office (DFO), the cost of participation for MSMEs are being subsidised up to 100 per cent.
D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Industries, Telangana, said: "The new government in Telangana is dedicated to fostering the growth of MSMEs as the driving force of our economy. BioAsia 2024 will provide a platform for MSMEs to thrive, innovate, and contribute to the advancement of the life sciences sector. Further, I am optimistic that this collaborative endeavour will facilitate the enhancement of technical acumen, bolster infrastructure, and optimize the utilisation of shared resources”.