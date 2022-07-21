Biological E to invest Rs 1,800 cr on expansion

Hyderabad: City-based vaccine maker Biological E on Thursday announced its expansion plans for investment of over Rs1,800 crore, which will generate employment of more than 2500 people in their three facilities in Genome Valley here.

The expansion is primarily targeted to ramp up the manufacturing of vaccines along with generic Injectables and R&D.The announcement was made after IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao's meeting with leadership of Biological E including Mahima Datla, its Managing Director.

Rama Rao said: "I'm delighted to announce the expansion plans of Biological E in Genome Valley. Hyderabad is already known as the "vaccine Capital of the World" and this expansion further accelerates our strength to serve the world with live saving vaccines."

Mahima Datla, MD, Biological E, said: "I'm thankful to the government of Telangana, the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister K T Rama Rao for spearheading and continuing to facilitate in a way that enables us to take quick decisions to expand even during the pandemic times."

The investment from Biological E will enhance the capacity by five billion doses, increasing the cumulative capacity to about 14 billion doses each year.Currently, BE has four strategic business units- branded formulations, specialty generic injectables, synthetic biology, vaccines and biologics in Telangana with six manufacturing facilities and creating direct employment for more than 5,000 people.