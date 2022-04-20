Bizz Buzz Business Conclave to kick off in Vizag on April 22

India Inc at Port City

- The 2-day event will see many thought leaders sharing their perspectives on how India can be a $5 trn economy by 2024-25

- Indian government's aim is to make India $1 trn digital economy leveraging technological advances will be another key theme of discussion in the event

- Nearly 500 industry leaders, senior government officials and legislators will be taking part in the conclave

- Brainstorming sessions over the future business prospects of Andhra Pradesh

- India, home to more than 80 unicorns, has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world

- As the ever-evolving startup ecosystem becomes the mainstay of employment creation, 'Bizz Buzz Business Conclave' will see sharing of insights by many industry leaders on the opportunities going ahead

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Media House Ltd (HMHL), a leading media group in India that carved a niche for itself with The Hans India English daily, has announced that its business e-daily 'BizzBuzz' is holding its first 'Bizz Buzz Business Conclave' in Visakhapatnam on April 22-23, 2022, in association with World Trade Centre (WTC) Visakhapatnam.

Organised by The Hans India and Bizz Buzz, the two-day conclave with a theme of 'Showcasing Business Potential in Andhra Pradesh'will focus on the business environment in India and investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, besides other issues related to business, trade and industry. It is being held in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam.

Nearly 500 industry leaders, senior government officials, and legislators will be participating in the conclave and also take part in brainstorming sessions over the future business prospects of Andhra Pradesh.

Key sectors including Information Technology (IT), electronics, startups, pharmaceuticals, food processing, tourism, petrochemicals, shipping &logistics, will get covered as the best brains deliberate over the roadmap of growth for the next decade.

This high voltage event will see the attendance of many prestigious personalities across various walks of life.

The inaugural session of the conclave will be attended by KarikalValaven, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Industries & Commerce, Andhra Pradesh, Robin van Puyenbroeck, Executive Director - Business Development, WTCA, New York.

Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and Gudiwada Amarnath, Minister of Industries & Commerce, IT, Government of Andhra Pradesh as the Guest of Honour for the valedictory session. CVD Ram Prasad, Director, STPI – Hyderabad, and Hoshang Garivala, Operations Head, Oakwood, will also further provide deep insight into various aspects of the Indian industry.

The two-day event will see many thought leaders sharing their perspectives on how India can be a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25. Moreover, the Indian government's aim is to make India $1 trillion digital economy leveraging technological advances will be another key theme of discussion in the event.

India, home to more than 80 unicorns, has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. As the ever-evolving startup ecosystem becomes the mainstay of employment creation, 'Bizz Buzz Business Conclave' will see sharing of insights by many industry leaders on the opportunities going ahead.

"Bizz Buzz, India's business e-daily from the Hans India Group of Publications, is diligently pursuing the creation of a knowledge leadership ecosystem that will enable the growth of the Indian economy across various sectors. As part of this initiative, the first 'Bizz Buzz Business Conclave (BBBCs)' is being held on April 22-23, will see coming up of several delegates under one roof, brainstorming over the way ahead, current opportunities & challenges. India is at the cusp of a multi-decade growth cycle and the 'Bizz Buzz', as a financial daily, aims to be the carrier of this growth story for many years to come," said P Madhusudhan Reddy, Editor, Bizz Buzz, India's business e-daily.

"Notably, Bizz Buzz has now embarked on a mission to organize 'Bizz Buzz Business Conclaves (BBBCs)', mega business and industrial conclaves, in tier-II capital cities as these cities emerge as critical nodes of India's growth story," said K Hanumanta Rao, Managing Director, Hyderabad Media House Ltd (HMHL). The key objectives of Bizz Buzz are to disseminate unbiased news and views, inspire aspirational Indians, encourage courageous entrepreneurs, help budding entrepreneurs flower, eulogize wealth creators, and support all committed and collective efforts to transform India into a global economic powerhouse.