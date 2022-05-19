BJP readies to sound poll bugle from R'sthan with three-day conclave

Jaipur: The Rajasthan assembly polls in 2023 might still be some distance away but the saffron party is all set to sound the election bugle from this Opposition-ruled desert State.

Preparations have been made to convene a meeting of the saffron party's office bearers from all across the country in Jaipur from May 19 to May 21 to brainstorm over strengthening the organisation ahead of the assembly polls in several States.

They will strategise for the polls in 2022 and 2023 scheduled in different States and will also discuss the Lok Sabha poll in 2024, said BJP workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address one of the sessions virtually, they added. BJP president JP Nadda will chair the meet, and all party national office-bearers, besides State party chiefs and key organisational leaders will attend the meeting. The BJP's decision to call the meeting in Congress-ruled Rajasthan is politically significant as the party has been seeking to corner the state government over diverse issues, including recent incidents of communal violence in several places, said sources.

BJP State president Satish Poonia said, "We are fortunate to play host to the BJP national meeting. The message from this historic national office-bearers meeting will go to the people and workers of Rajasthan for the victory resolution of the 2023 assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls."

BJP workers confirmed that Nadda will be accorded a grand traditional welcome at various places from Jaipur airport to the venue on Thursday. A total of 75 welcome gates have been built from Jaipur airport to the venue, on which the schemes of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government will be displayed.

Meanwhile, a party core committee meeting is going on in the Bharatiya Janata Party state office which is being attended by national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh, state organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kailash Chaudhary among others.