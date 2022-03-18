BKT teams up with SRH

Hyderabad: Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT), an Indian multinational Group and a global player in the Off-Highway tire market, announced its association with Sunrisers Hyderabad as the 'Official Tire Partner' for the upcoming IPL T20 League.

Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director, Balkrishna Industries Ltd., said: "We all love the thrill and excitement that the T20 league evokes, as well as the never-ending hunger to win against all odds. We take immense pleasure in partnering with a talented team like Sunrisers Hyderabad for a successful season."

K Shanmugam, Chief Executive Officer, Sunrisers Hyderabad, said: "We're excited to have BKT Tires as our tire sponsors and are delighted to see them promote the true spirit of the game. Given how our country is fascinated with the game and especially this T20 league, we are gearing up to having a wonderful and competitive season this year." BKT Tires is globally recognized for its passion for sports. It deeply connects with all the sports values and wishes to inspire the joy of being rewarded for their persistence and resilience to achieve higher and bigger dreams.All sports events are selected based on a precise strategy aiming at greater user proximity and increased brand awareness, assisted by RISE Worldwide, which is the exclusive sports consulting agency for BKT in India. BKT is known for being a supporter and follower of sporting events all over the world, from cricket to football, to the amazing acrobatics of Monster Jam. Nationally, it is renowned for encouraging sports such as football through its partnership with ATK Mohun Bagan and North East United FC in the Indian Football League for two consecutive years. Moreover, BKT was the 'Associate Partner' for the Tamil Nadu Premier League for Seasons 2019 and 2021.