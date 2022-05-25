Blame game over Konaseema violence

Visakhapatnam: Tension continues in Amalapuram town even as the rival political parties are indulging in a blame game over violence that followed after announcement on renaming of Konaseema as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The authorities clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 on Wednesday, a day after protesters set ablaze the house of Transport Minister P Viswarup on Tuesday. An attempt was also made to pelt stones at SP Subba Reddy when he was trying to pacify them.

Reacting over the unseemly incidents, filmstar and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan found fault with the YSRCP Government for the renaming row and pointed out that the government will repent for using the name of the architect of Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar. He said the YSRCP was trying to cover up its failures.

He also castigated Home Minister Taneti Vanita for suspecting the involvement of Jana Sainiks behind the violence.

Earlier, Vanita while blaming those indulging in violence and arson, said they will probe and take action if the involvement of TDP and Jana Sena is found.

In another development, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subash Chandra Bose said TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had once proposed the naming of the district in the name of Dr Ambedkar.