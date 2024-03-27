Live
Blue Planet acquires Vac-Tech Engineering to boost hazardous waste management
Sustainable waste management solutions provider Blue Planet on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Vac-Tech Engineering for an undisclosed sum.
Blue Planet said in a statement that this acquisition will strengthen its technology in hazardous waste management and transportation, thereby fortifying its mission to provide technology-driven solutions for waste management and upcycling.
"This partnership is an essential addition to our business and contributes in advocating our circular economy objectives. Vac-Tech's expertise in handling hazardous waste complements Blue Planet's objective of reaching zero waste levels sent to landfills," said Madhujeet Chimni, Founder and Chairman.
Vac-Tech's 'Squiz-tech' dewatering systems and centrifuge treatment systems are "revolutionising hazardous waste management, providing efficient and sustainable solutions to environmental challenges".
"Our commitment lies in providing the best hazardous waste management solutions to achieve objectives while upholding stringent safety and environmental standards. We are proud to join forces with Blue Planet to further our shared vision of sustainable waste management," said Mark Lee, CEO of Vac-Tech Engineering.
Additionally, its hazardous waste transportation services, including vacuum truck services and pump rental services, further enhance its capabilities in managing and handling hazardous materials safely and responsibly.