Blue Star Climatech lays stone for plant in Sri City

Hyderabad: BLUE Star Climatech Ltd started construction of its plant in Sri City, for manufacturing air-conditioners and components, as part of the recently announced Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) by the Government of India for promoting domestic manufacturing in the AC manufacturing sector.

The plant will be built over 20 acre land in the Domestic Tariff Zone (DTZ). It is expected to be commissioned by October 2022. It will be developed in phases at a total investment of around Rs 540 crore. The total capacity of the plant will be close to 1.2 million and over 1,500 people will get employment opportunity.

The plant will cater to the Southern markets and will be developed as an environmentally responsible and ecologically sustainable plant. B Thiagarajan, Managing Director of Blue Star performed foundation laying ceremony on Wednesday.

He said, "Setting up this plant is a part of our strategic initiative to significantly scale up our manufacturing operations by investing in world-class, Industry 4.0 manufacturing facilities. A firm believer in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we are well on our trajectory to become the largest Indian manufacturer in AC and refrigeration industry."

Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director of Sri City, said: "With the entry of Blue Star, and other brands preferring Sri City, a new ecosystem centred on white goods sector is shaping up, and this in turn will generate thousands of jobs for the local youth."