Blue Star investing Rs 900cr in Sri City plant by FY27

Hyderabad: Airconditioning and refrigeration company Blue Star Ltd has lined up a series of capex investments close to Rs 900 crore on its new plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. It has ambitious plans to increase the production capacity to 18 lakh room AC units by financial year 2026-27 from 3 lakh room AC units at present, B Thiagarajan, Managing Director of Blue Star Ltd, said here.

The company also has another room AC manufacturing plant in Himachal Pradesh, which has reached its full potential with a capacity of 6lakh room AC units. In FY23, it has commissioned the Sri City plant with an investment of Rs 350 crore. The company is planning to double its current capacity to 6 lakh room AC units by next fiscal with an investment of Rs 74 crore, he said. “Going forward, Blue Star will be investing over Rs 350 crore on Sri City factory to enhance the capacity to 12lakh room AC units by FY26, and further expand to its full potential of 18 lakh room AC units by FY27 with another Rs 100 crore,” the MD said, after launching the company’s comprehensive new range of energy-efficient and eco-friendly deep freezers varying in capacities right from 60 to 600 litres.