Blue Star rolls out 150 new AC models in Hyd

Hyderabad: Mumbai-based Blue Star Ltd, an air conditioner manufacturer on Tuesday unveiled a range of 150 models of room ACs, including a flagship premium range, for the upcoming summer season.

The range of AC models is introduced in the 3-star and 5-star category. These models are available in cooling capabilities between 0.8 TR to 4 TR, with price starting at Rs 28,990. The range of AC products also includes 40 smart Wifi AC models, which comes with features such as customised sleep, voice command technology, and energy management, among others.

The newly launched ACs come with AI Pro+, defrost clean technology, turbo cool, convertible 6-in-1 cooling, Nano BluProtect technology, Hydrophilic Blue Fin, DigiQ Octa sensors and filtration options. Moreover, the Company informed that its inverter ACs can be upgraded to Smart ACs with the addition of a separate smart module.

“With India set to add about 450 million middle-class consumers by 2030, the market for room ACs is at its inflection point and is poised to grow further. Positive trends, such as the expansion of the housing sector, increased adoption of renewable energy, and growth in the rural economy are also expected to shape the industry’s future.

This represents a significant opportunity for Blue Star,” Managing Director of Blue Star Ltd, B Thiagarajan told media here.

The MD further said that the Company will be releasing a new TVC for the summer season, with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli continuing to appear in the new TVC as the brand ambassador.