Boys & Machines outlet now in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BOYS & Machines, a premier dealership specialising in pre-owned luxury cars, is all set to open a new showroom in Hyderabad. Located in the Banjara Hills, the showroom will be the company's fourth in India and mark its first foray in the lucrative South Indian market.

The showroom spread across 3,500 square feet, will primarily focus on high-end sports luxury cars. Employing 15 trained staff, it will offer customers the whole gamut of services from purchase and sale, financing options, insurance coverage and after sales support to hassle free RTO transfers, vehicle customisation and vehicle service assistance.

Founded in 2020, Boys and Machines already has a presence in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata, covering North, East and Western regions of India. With demand for pre-owned sports cars only growing, the company is focused on growing its presence across India and beyond the traditional sports car markets of Mumbai and New Delhi. Its aim is to expand its network to eight cities by the end of 2021.

"I am very proud of how far we have come in such a short time. The new dealership in Hyderabad marks yet another milestone for our young company on its journey of growth. There is a huge and growing appetite for pre-owned luxury sports cars across India and with our presence, we aim to offer a superior experience for customers trading in pre-owned cars. Our brand stands for customer service, quality, credibility and respectability. With the opening of our latest outlet customers in South India will now have a reliable high-end pre-owned sports car dealership they can rely on," Akash Chaturvedi, CEO, Boys and Machines said.