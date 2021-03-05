Branch International announces Mental Day Offs - For employees well-being

The world has changed in many ways. And, one of the silver linings of the changes witnessed in the past is it brought people closer to each other, thus giving a new paradigm to humanity and the way businesses and corporations are being operated.

Committed to creating a better workplace by means of innovative policies, Branch International, known for delivering world-class financial services to the mobile generation, has vowed to nurture a safe, inclusive and productive work environment for its dedicated and efficient globally renowned team. With an aim to offer more care for its employees and provide a further boost to the team, Branch International has come up with a new set of policies and even modified the existing ones to make them even more effective and employee-friendly keeping in mind the working conditions.

Branch International has come up with a new concept of Mental Health Day Off, christened as Dolphin Day, to give a clear demarcation between work hours/office and personal hours/friends & family time. These Dolphin Days/Mental Health Day Offs are designed adjoining a weekend so that employees can get enough time to rejuvenate, relax and resume work with enhanced energy and positive thinking.

Commenting on the host of steps taken for employee welfare and benefits, Sucheta Mahapatra, Indian MD, Branch International, said, " The workforce of any firm is the core engine for growth. At Branch International, we want to set examples on work culture and employee benefits."

Further, Branch International has a clear understanding of the myriads of priorities of different sets of employees. And, that's why it has come up with the Unlimited Leave Policy concept of providing offs as per the requirements of employees without even an iota of stress about the explanation behind taking leaves.

Moreover, of late, work from home culture has gained a lot of pace. Hence, keeping in the mind the infrastructural cost required to set a workstation at home, Branch International has decided to offer Monthly Data Stipend and Home Office Set Up Stipend to embolden better work from home conditions for its employees.

When most of the companies have shelved the employees' engagement programme, Branch International realising the importance of people engagement have shifted these programme to online mode. Also, Branch International believes in making work a kind of fun activity to promote employee wellness. To turn this into a reality, Branch International has come up with engagement activities like lunch and learn about other departments for ice-breaking, happy hours, game nights, virtual lunches and more. Additionally, global events like Branch Olympics and Branch Anniversary Trivia have also been designed to give a further fillip to engagement activities.

Branch International firmly believes that learning is an ever-going process and every employee has a different set of requirements based on their improvement areas for enhancing performance at the workplace. After in-depth contemplations, Branch International came up with a unique and one-of-its-kind concept - BOLD Stipend, wherein BOLD stands for Branch Opportunities for Learning and Development.

BOLD Stipend proved as a shot in the arm for employees who are committed to a lifelong, ongoing and ever-continuing learning process. Based on the market scenario, Branch International provided an annual stipend to its employees to learn anything that helped them do their jobs better from communication skills to technology-related courses to official degrees to certifications.