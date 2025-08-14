Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited signs multi-deal agreement with Marriott International to open six hotels in India

Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited (BHVL , second largest owner of chain-affiliated hotels and rooms in South India among major private hotel asset owners as of March 31, 2025, today announced the signing of a landmark multi-deal agreement with Marriott International, Inc. to develop six hotels (940 rooms) across four key markets in the country. This significant portfolio expansion will feature properties under five globally recognized Marriott Bonvoy brands – The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield by Marriott. Recognized for its construction excellence, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited has significantly influenced India's urban landscape with a diverse portfolio of hotels in key South Indian cities. With this signing, Brigade reinforces its nearly 15-year partnership with Marriott, further strengthening a successful relationship. Along with Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway and Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark, this brings the total to eight hotels with Marriott, totaling 1,388 keys.

The agreement was officially signed by Nirupa Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, and Rajeev Menon, President – Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International, in the presence of MR Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises Limited, Vineet Verma, Director – Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, Ranju Alex – Regional Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International and Kiran Andicot – Regional Vice President, Hotel Development South Asia, Marriott International to witness this exciting collaboration that will further expand the footprint of Marriott’s presence in Southern India.

“We are excited to deepen our longstanding relationship with Marriott International through the addition of six distinctive hotels to our portfolio – Courtyard by Marriott Chennai World Trade Center, Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru International Airport, Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Brigade Valencia, The Ritz-Carlton Vaikom Island, Kerala, JW Marriott Chennai OMR, and the Thiruvananthapuram Marriott Hotel World Trade Center. Each of these projects reflects our belief in the long-term potential of the Indian hospitality industry and our commitment to bringing thoughtfully designed, high-quality hotels to both business and leisure travelers. With Marriott’s trusted brands and global standards, we are confident these new hotels will set new benchmarks in their respective markets.” Said MR Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises Limited

“Our growth strategy focuses on being present where our guests want us to be, as we continue to meet the growing demand for luxury travel experiences and world-class hospitality services” remarked Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “Today’s signed agreement underscores our long-standing relationship with the Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, and leveraging the strength of our diverse brand portfolio, we are confident these new developments will meet the needs of travelers, for every trip purpose”.

Courtyard by Marriott Chennai World Trade Center: Anticipated to open in FY 2027, Courtyard by Marriott Chennai World Trade Center is expected to comprise 45 thoughtfully designed guestrooms and two dining outlets. Design plans include a modern, well equipped fitness centre and the brand’s timeless, classic style of inviting spaces and seamless service, allowing for comfort, convenience and connectivity. Located within close proximity to the largest commercial office complexes within the city, the hotel will hold the additional benefit of being within 13 kms from the Chennai International Airport. The hotel will be part of a mixed-use development that includes the World Trade Center, a residential complex and retail outlets.

Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru International Airport: Located in close proximity to the airport, Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru International Airport will also offer easy access to the main business hubs of the city. The hotel is anticipated to open its doors in FY 2028, expected to house 224 well-appointed rooms, including suites. Each guestroom will be designed to be impactful and unique, while addressing the functional needs of the Fairfield guest for a seamless experience. Plans also include for the hotel to feature expansive conferencing and banqueting spaces, two dining venues, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre and a spa.

Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Brigade Valencia: Located in the South of Bengaluru, a thriving IT corridor and home to several multinational companies, the Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Brigade Valencia is slated to open in FY 2028, anticipated to feature 151 keys. Evoking a feeling of warmth, the hotel’s public spaces will feature an inviting design and calm aesthetic with open layouts, multifunctional spaces and natural light. The rooms will be designed with the modern traveler in mind, allowing for productivity on the road without overcomplicating the stay. Dining options plan to include a three-meal restaurant and a bar. Additional hotel amenities are expected to feature a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Vaikom Island, Kerala: Slated to welcome guests and residents in FY 2029, The Ritz-Carlton Vaikom Island, Kerala will bring the brand’s timeless elegance, forward-thinking design and authentic transformative experiences, to Kerala, Southern India’s most serenely beautiful state. Blending exclusivity with refined elegance, with plans to feature a 70-key all-villa retreat, this property will offer refined accommodations, each with a private pool. The resort will have a strong focus on wellness and will also be ideal for weddings and leisure getaways with the option of full resort buyouts. Plans for the property include five distinct dining venues, a swimming pool, a fitness center and The Ritz-Carlton Spa. The property will be accessible via a picturesque 120-minute drive from Kochi Airport or a scenic 40-minute to 60-minute speedboat journey through the tranquil backwaters from Bolgatty Jetty in Kochi.

JW Marriott Chennai OMR: Anticipated to open in FY 2030, JW Marriott Chennai OMR is expected to feature 250 stylishly appointed guest rooms and suites, serving as a haven for travelers who seek a luxury escape paired with exceptional service and holistic well-being experiences. Inviting guests to fully embrace the here and now, design plans for the resort comprise multiple tranquil wellness spaces, including the brand’s signature Spa by JW, a swimming pool, and a fitness center. Plans for the hotel also include a JW Garden and five distinct culinary experiences. The meeting and event venues are expected to encompass 1,400 square meters of versatile, naturally lit spaces, thoughtfully designed to accommodate gatherings of all scales. This hotel will cater to the growing bleisure segment, meeting expectations of modern travelers. Sitting at an excellent location on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) known as Chennai’s IT corridor, the property will be a 45-minute drive from the Chennai International Airport. With this