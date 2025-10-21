  • Menu
BSE, NSE to hold special Muhurat trading

BSE, NSE to hold special Muhurat trading
Mumbai: Stock exchanges will hold a special Muhurat trading session on Tuesday from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm for Laxmi Pujan, according to notices by the BSE and the NSE.

Foreign exchange markets will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday on account of Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada, respectively.

