BSH Home Appliances Expands Siemens Built-in Home Appliance Footprint in Visakhapatnam

BSH Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH the global leader in premium home appliances, is committed to elevate the premium home appliance experience in Visakhapatnam through close collaboration with strategic partners. With upscale residential developments such as Oxygen Towers, Monark Windview, and Flora Hill Side, as well as a growing number of sea-facing villas, Visakhapatnam is fast emerging as a hotspot for high-end real estate. This transformation presents a unique opportunity for BSH to serve an increasingly discerning consumer base seeking premium, design-led, technologically advanced appliance solutions that elevates their lifestyle.

According to a recent report by TechSci Research, the India Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, valued at USD 423.58 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 711.02 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.08%. This growth is fuelled by evolving consumer lifestyles, higher disposable incomes, and a growing preference for kitchen spaces that offer both functionality and sophistication.

As part of its strategy to capture India’s fast-growing premium home segment, Siemens—under the aegis of BSH Home Appliances—recently convened a high-impact knowledge exchange in Visakhapatnam, engaging over 70 leading architects and interior designers from across coastal Andhra Pradesh, including Vizag, Rajahmundry, and Kakinada. Organized in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Vizag Chapter, the event was a strategic move to strengthen the brand’s foothold in a market witnessing a sharp rise in luxury real estate and demand for modular, design-forward kitchens. This engagement aligns with Siemens’ broader vision to redefine modern Indian kitchens by seamlessly integrating technology, design, and sustainability—key differentiators in the evolving preferences of India’s aspirational homebuyers. The event also featured a keynote by renowned Hyderabad-based architect Samar Ramachandra, who spoke about the growing influence. The event also featured live cooking session and personalized product demonstrations, highlighting integrated design, and the role of technology in creating seamless living experiences.

At BSH, the future of home appliances goes beyond functional convenience—it’s about enhancing the overall quality of life. With intelligent innovations that adapt to users’ needs, Siemens is committed to creating homes that are intuitive, connected, and centered on well-being. By fostering collaboration with architects and designers, Siemens is paving the way for a new era of smart yet soulful living—where technology and lifestyle coexist in perfect harmony.

Commenting on the event Pinaki Gupta, Head, Brand Marketing said “At BSH, we believe that great design and intelligent technology can elevate everyday living. In a city like Visakhapatnam—where we see a sharp rise in premium housing, growing design consciousness, and a consumer base that values quality and innovation—there’s a tremendous opportunity to lead the next wave of kitchen transformation with Siemens product range. Our built-in Siemens appliances are tailored for homeowners who seek seamless design, smart functionality, and global standards in their living spaces.”

Siemens is redefining smart cooking in India with its pioneering Home Connect technology, allowing users to control and monitor appliances remotely via voice control, smartphone, tablet, or the intuitive Home Connect app. The newly launched iQ700 built-in oven range is a game-changer, featuring the industry’s largest high-resolution TFT touch display and an integrated camera with AI for personalized browning levels—bringing flexibility, precision, and innovation into the modern Indian kitchen. In Visakhapatnam, Siemens is represented through Galaxy Kitchen, with plans to further expand its presence and strengthen its position as the go-to brand for premium kitchen solutions.