Campus recruitment drive held

Hanumakonda: SVS Group of Institutions in the city recently conducted a successful campus recruitment drive on Saturday in collaboration with Hyderabad-based IT training and placement organisation QSpiders.

As part of the drive, 23 students from various engineering disciplines were selected through QSpiders. A large number of students participated in the drive with the aim of launching their careers in the IT sector.

Dr E Tirumala Rao, Chairman of SVS Group of Institutions attended as the chief guest.

He appreciated the recruitment process and congratulated the selected students, commending their hard work, dedication, and commitment.