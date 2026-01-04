  1. Home
Campus recruitment drive held

  • Created On:  4 Jan 2026 8:57 AM IST
Hanumakonda: SVS Group of Institutions in the city recently conducted a successful campus recruitment drive on Saturday in collaboration with Hyderabad-based IT training and placement organisation QSpiders.

As part of the drive, 23 students from various engineering disciplines were selected through QSpiders. A large number of students participated in the drive with the aim of launching their careers in the IT sector.

Dr E Tirumala Rao, Chairman of SVS Group of Institutions attended as the chief guest.

He appreciated the recruitment process and congratulated the selected students, commending their hard work, dedication, and commitment.

HanumakondaCampus RecruitmentSVS Group of InstitutionsQSpidersIT Placements
