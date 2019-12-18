Trending :
BSNL eyes Rs 1,300 crore savings post VRS in force

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) said on Tuesday that as many as 78,569 employees have opted for VRS, and added that it expects to save Rs...

New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) said on Tuesday that as many as 78,569 employees have opted for VRS, and added that it expects to save Rs 1,300 crore in wage bills this fiscal after the scheme becomes effective in January.

"On the VRS (voluntary retirement scheme), on January 31, 2020, it will be effective. Our goal is that people who have applied for VRS, their application should be considered and approved..." BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar told reporters.

On merger with MTNL, Purwar said discussions have started and boards of both the companies have met on a common platform.

"Our goal at this stage is network integration and operational synergies on which discussions have started," he said.

