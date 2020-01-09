Budget 2020: PM Modi Invites Your Suggestions and Ideas on MyGovIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the common man to share their ideas and suggestions, ahead of the Union Budget. Narendra Modi shared on Twitter: "The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India's development. I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year's Budget on MyGov."









The budget session of Parliament will start on 31 January and last till 3 April. Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her second union budget as the finance minister on 1 February.

The PTI has reported that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs suggests holding the Budget Session in two phases with a recess. The first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11, and the second session will be from March 2 to April 3, the report suggests.

Previously, MyGovIndia, the citizen engagement platform of the government, had also asked people to share their thoughts and ideas on Union Budget, which will be presented during the Budget session of the parliament. A link has been provided where citizens can express their hopes and demands for the budget.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively participating in this year's budget, IANS reported. To seek feedback and suggestions for economic growth PM Modi has been meeting industry leaders across various sectors. He recently met top industry leaders like Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata, Adani Group founder Gautam Adani, JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal, and Reliance Industries' Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani for their opinion for the budget 2020. Keeping in mind the five-year vision plans each Ministry has been asked to prepare a blueprint. Today Modi is scheduled to meet economists at Niti Aayog to discuss steps to boost economy and employment generation.