Bullet train to cut 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad travel to 2 hours: Minister shares video

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday shared a video of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad 'Bullet train' corridor which will cut the travel time on the 508 km route between the two cities to a mere 2 hours.
"Stay tuned for #BulletTrain in Modi 3.0!," the minister posted on X. The video highlights some of the features of the state-of-the-art train project being built with an investment of Rs 1.08 lakh crore. These include:
The Bullet train is expected to touch a maximum speed of 320 kilometres per hour on the route. The corridor will feature a slab track system, a technology to be used for the first time in India. As many as 24 river bridges, 28 steel bridges, and seven mountain tunnels are being erected for the Bullet train route.
*The corridor will also have a 7 km undersea tunnel. The video describes the project as "a marvel of world-class engineering" and the "future of India."